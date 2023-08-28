Mountain lion sighted near Fullerton

FULLERTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office warned residents that a mountain lion was spotted west of Fullerton.

The animal was spotted last weekend on 545th Street which is about five miles from the town.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the video taken by locals and later identified tracks at the scene were consistent with a mountain lion.

The animal was last seen moving north on 545th Street.

