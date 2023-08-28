We are Local
Mexican citizen arrested after 133 pounds of marijuana found during I-80 traffic stop

133 pounds of marijuana seized after a traffic stop in Dawson Co., Neb., August 25, 2023.
133 pounds of marijuana seized after a traffic stop in Dawson Co., Neb., August 25, 2023.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man in western Nebraska after finding over 130 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

NSP said a trooper observed a Cadillac CTS speeding east near mile marker 228 in Dawson County around 7:40 a.m. Friday. During a traffic stop, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car.

A search of the Cadillac revealed over 100 packages totaling 133 pounds of marijuana. The driver, 28-year-old Jose Aparicio Mendoza, of Mexico, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and not having an operator’s license.

Mendoza was booked into Dawson County Jail.

