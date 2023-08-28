We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Idalia expected to become a major hurricane

Idalia headed towards the Gulf coast of Florida as Hurricane Franklin threatens Bermuda
By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Tropical storm Idalia is forecasted to become a major hurricane as it tracks towards the Gulf coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Idalia is expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning.

Idalia
Idalia(WOWT)
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia(WOWT)
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia(WOWT)

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning Tuesday night. Hurricane and storm surge watches are currently in effect for these areas.

Today, hurricane-force winds are forecasted across western Cuba. Heavy rainfall is expected with flash flooding and landslides possible.

Hurricane Franklin
Hurricane Franklin(WOWT)

Idalia isn’t the only strong storm in the Atlantic at the moment. As of Monday morning, Hurricane Franklin has become the strongest Atlantic storm of the 2023 season as a category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Franklin
Hurricane Franklin(WOWT)
Hurricane Franklin
Hurricane Franklin(WOWT)

Although Franklin is not expected to make landfall on the continental US, strong winds are expected to reach Bermuda. A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect for Bermuda with the risk of swells and life-threating surf and rip currents.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Walter Alexander's Mercedes-Benz sedan after being taken into custody Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Omaha fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze at the Raintree Apartments Saturday, August 26,...
Crews battle three-alarm apartment blaze in northwest Omaha
A man was seriously hurt in a crash near Fremont Saturday night.
Man seriously hurt in crash near Fremont

Latest News

Water outage
Water service disrupted for Carson, Iowa residents
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning of a card skimming scam...
Nebraska DHHS warns of EBT card skimming scam
Dylan Osborne
Norfolk man facing domestic assault and child abuse charges
A shooting left one injured near 28th and Whitmore in Omaha on Wednesday night.
North Omaha homicide suspect has bond reduced at preliminary hearing