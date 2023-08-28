Idalia expected to become a major hurricane

(WOWT) - Tropical storm Idalia is forecasted to become a major hurricane as it tracks towards the Gulf coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Idalia is expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning.

Idalia (WOWT)

Tropical Storm Idalia (WOWT)

Tropical Storm Idalia (WOWT)

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning Tuesday night. Hurricane and storm surge watches are currently in effect for these areas.

Today, hurricane-force winds are forecasted across western Cuba. Heavy rainfall is expected with flash flooding and landslides possible.

Hurricane Franklin (WOWT)

Idalia isn’t the only strong storm in the Atlantic at the moment. As of Monday morning, Hurricane Franklin has become the strongest Atlantic storm of the 2023 season as a category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Franklin (WOWT)

Hurricane Franklin (WOWT)

Although Franklin is not expected to make landfall on the continental US, strong winds are expected to reach Bermuda. A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect for Bermuda with the risk of swells and life-threating surf and rip currents.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.