Four Omaha Supernovas win gold on U.S. team at international tournament

Omaha Supernovas at the NORCECA Final Six tournament in Santo Domingo, D.R.(Omaha Supernovas)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four members of the Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team recently contributed to a gold-medal effort on the world stage.

In the finals of the NORCECA Final Six tournament, the U.S. national team beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Santo Domingo on Saturday night.

Supernovas players Sydney Hilley, Danielle Hart, Brook Nuneviller and Kendall White all played for Team USA in the tournament.

Betty De la Cruz, one of the Supernovas’ veteran stars, was a member of the Dominican Republic team that won silver.

“We are so proud of our Supernovas players who have earned positions on this USA team and played key roles in this tournament,” Omaha Supernovas Head Coach Shelton Collier said in a press release. “The Supernovas had very impressive performances over the course of this challenging international event, and it is awesome that they are learning and growing in international competitions. The impact of these experiences as they prepare to take the next steps as professional players for our Omaha team is immeasurable

Hilley and Hart won an NCAA national championship together at Wisconsin, while Nuneviller played at Oregon and White was a standout at Penn State.

De La Cruz is a big name on the global stage, having won 10 gold medals in various international tournaments throughout her legendary career.

“To have five Supernovas in this prestigious international tournament is monumental,” Omaha Supernovas President Diane Mendenhall said in the release. “Their performance is truly generating enthusiasm, both in Omaha and throughout Nebraska.”

The Omaha Supernovas, who are members of the newly-founded Pro Volleyball Federation, plan to take the court at CHI Health Center for their debut season in February 2024.

