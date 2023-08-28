Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Comfortable for now but another heatwave is in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After weekend heat relief from our long stretch of hot weather we are gearing up for another round of scorching temperatures! We’ll enjoy a few more days in the 80s first. Highs Tuesday make the climb to the mid to upper 80s under plenty of sunshine, enjoy!

Highs Tuesday (wowt)

The only issue Tuesday and Wednesday will be some increased smoke coming in from the Canadian wildfires... Air Quality Alerts are in place and those with breathing sensitivities may feel an impact.

Air quality (wowt)

Friday is our next 6 First Alert Weather Day and marks the start of our next heatwave. The heat will peak on Labor Day with a high of 99! It won’t be *as hot* as our last heatwave, humidity will be a bit lower... but we’ll still feel like 100-110.

Heat arrives Friday (wowt)

Heat index (wowt)

Highs gradually fall by the middle of next work week.

