Country star Zach Bryan to make Omaha concert stop next spring

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An up-and-coming country music star is headed to Omaha this spring.

Zach Bryan is bringing his Quittin’ Time Tour to Omaha’s CHI Health Center April 29. Special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner will join him for his Omaha stop.

Bryan’s 2024 tour across North America begins March 6 in Chicago and ends December 14th in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

