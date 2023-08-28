We are Local
Country star Zach Bryan to make Omaha concert stop next spring

Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky....
Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An up-and-coming country music star is headed to Omaha this spring.

Zach Bryan is bringing his Quittin’ Time Tour to Omaha’s CHI Health Center April 29. Special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner will join him for his Omaha stop.

Bryan’s 2024 tour across North America begins March 6 in Chicago and ends December 14th in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

