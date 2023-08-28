Blood drive honors Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three years ago this past weekend, Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera was shot while serving a search warrant. Twelve days later, he passed away.

This year, a blood drive is happening again to honor him.

Thanks to blood donations and blood transfusions, Herrera’s family was able to get 12 extra days by his side. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder that donating blood can make a huge difference.

Lincoln Police, along with Lincoln Fire and rescue, encourage anyone who can donate to do just that. To help other people and their families.

“The legacy of 12 Days of Hope Blood Drives that are happening during this time are crucial,” said Kari Lundeen, Nebraska Community Blood Bank. “We’re in a time where some of our blood types have less than a three day supply, so people coming out to donate in honor of Mario is extremely important.”

Monday’s blood drive has wrapped up, but there’s another happening Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hall of Justice. Participants are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving.

