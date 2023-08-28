We are Local
Athlete of the Week: Gretna East’s Kylie Fullerton

By Grace Boyles
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No first-game nerves for Griffins outfielder Kylie Fullerton as Gretna East went up against Millard South in the program’s first game in history. In fact, Fullerton was so comfortable at the plate, that the junior smoked a home run, helping propel the Griffs to a 6-5 win.

“To play a great team like Millard South just to start is already nerve-racking and then we kind of had some jitters to start the game and we were starting to kinda settle into the game a little bit but we were just missing-- we just needed a spark and then Kylie comes up and hits one out,” said head coach Wade Tracy.

“Honestly I was just super excited to get it for my team because I just wanted to get us some extra runs going and just the feeling and the excitement of my team coming to cheer me on once I got to home was a great feeling,” said Fullerton reflecting on her first dinger in a Griffins uniform.

For Fullerton, hitting a historic home run is nothing new. Last year, Fullerton was a part of Jefferson Academy’s inaugural softball team in Colorado and she hit their program’s first home run as well. What are the odds?!

“I joked with her dad, I was like does she know she’s going to be a trivia question answer now,” said Tracy. “And he’s like well she is at her other school too. And I was like, how likely is it that somebody hits the first home run at two different schools when they have brand new programs.”

The Griffins, who are Class B but are playing a mostly Class A teams all season, are currently 2-3.

