Applications to open soon for North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The webpage for the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program is set to launch this week, and applications will soon be accepted.

An initial grant program for the community was part of the Economic Recovery Act, passed in 2022. Groups had the opportunity to submit proposals for funding to the unicameral’s Economic Recovery Special Committee. The committee contracted with a Nebraska-based engineering and design firm to help coordinate the funds.

The Legislature amended the Economic Recovery Act this year to fund the grants with state money as opposed to federal aid.

To be eligible for the forthcoming grant program, the proposal must be named in the plan issued in January. Proposals named in that plan will be considered under eight categories the Nebraska Department of Economic Development designated:

  • Recovery Assistance Program for Immediate Distribution
  • Small Business Support
  • Sports and Tourism
  • Recovery Housing
  • Entrepreneurship and Innovation
  • Arts/Cultural/Social Assistance
  • Placemaking Infrastructure
  • Youth, Talent or Workforce Development

A community information session will be hosted Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Omaha State Office Building’s auditorium at 1313 Farnam Street.

