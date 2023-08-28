We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Another heat wave starting Friday

By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as it begins the start of another heat wave.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Luckily the humidity will be much lower with this heat wave compared to the last. However, it will still be unusually hot for September. Highs will be 10-15 degrees above average.

Peak Heat Index Forecast
Peak Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

The heat index will range from 100° to 110° Friday into next week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

In the meantime, this week will be comfortable and dry with highs in the 80s. The heat wave will start on Friday and stretch through at least mid-week next week, reaching its peak during the holiday weekend.

6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook
6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook(WOWT)

The Omaha area won’t be the only place seeing this heat. A majority of the US will be experience warmer that average temperatures through early September, especially through Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

