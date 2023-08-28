1 dead, 2 injured in Fremont County motorcycle crash

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Mills County man died after two motorcycles swerved to avoid deer on a Fremont County road Saturday night.

An Iowa State Patrol report states two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were headed north on Bluff Road west of Sidney around 8:45 p.m. when several deer entered the roadway. Both motorcycles maneuvered to avoid the deer, but one sustained a wheel malfunction on its sidecar, causing it to lose control. Both occupants were ejected.

The second motorcycle fell to its side; its driver and sole occupant was also ejected.

The driver of the first motorcycle, 39-year-old Andy Wiese of Silver City, Iowa, died at the scene. The passenger in Wiese’s sidecar, along with the driver of the second motorcycle, were both life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine.

