We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

1 dead, 2 injured in Fremont County motorcycle crash

Two bikers had swerved to avoid deer crossing the roadway
A Mills County man died after two motorcycles swerved to avoid deer on a Fremont County road...
A Mills County man died after two motorcycles swerved to avoid deer on a Fremont County road Saturday night.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Mills County man died after two motorcycles swerved to avoid deer on a Fremont County road Saturday night.

An Iowa State Patrol report states two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were headed north on Bluff Road west of Sidney around 8:45 p.m. when several deer entered the roadway. Both motorcycles maneuvered to avoid the deer, but one sustained a wheel malfunction on its sidecar, causing it to lose control. Both occupants were ejected.

The second motorcycle fell to its side; its driver and sole occupant was also ejected.

The driver of the first motorcycle, 39-year-old Andy Wiese of Silver City, Iowa, died at the scene. The passenger in Wiese’s sidecar, along with the driver of the second motorcycle, were both life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Omaha fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze at the Raintree Apartments Saturday, August 26,...
Crews battle three-alarm apartment blaze in northwest Omaha
Papillion Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday evening.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Republican governors visited the U.S. border in Texas on Monday, Aug. 21,2023.
Gov. Pillen announces return date of troops deployed to southern U.S. border
A Gage County veterinarian faces 37 counts of livestock neglect after 17 horses died in her...
Animal rescue helps heal malnourished horses after Gage County seizure
Volunteers fill "BackPack Sacks" for children at the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines
Demand for food banks surging despite lower inflation, unemployment
University of Nebraska
Board of Regents taking nominations for NU president search advisory committee