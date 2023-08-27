We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

One man hospitalized after assault in downtown Lincoln

22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis(Lancaster County Department of Corrections / MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police responded to a call for an assault at the southeast corner of North 13th and P streets at around 1 a.m. Officers found a 55-year-old Lincoln man unconscious with a head injury. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, his life-threatening injuries include a significant brain bleed that required emergency surgery.

During the investigation, officers determined three people had gotten out of a vehicle and approached the 55-year-old at North 13th and P streets. He was punched in the face with a closed fist, fell back and hit his head on the sidewalk. The individuals then got back in their vehicle and drove off.

According to LPD, officers identified and located the vehicle at 18th and O streets at 1:45 a.m. Police identified 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis from Lincoln as the suspect.

Alvis was arrested without incident and taken to the Lancaster County Jail for first-degree assault.

This investigation is ongoing. LPD asks those with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475- 3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Omaha fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze at the Raintree Apartments Saturday, August 26,...
Crews battle three-alarm apartment blaze in northwest Omaha
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say

Latest News

Fire crews spent much of Saturday afternoon battling a three-alarm blaze at a northwest Omaha...
Three-alarm fire tears through Omaha apartment complex
A man was seriously hurt in a crash near Fremont Saturday night.
Man seriously hurt in crash near Fremont
A man was seriously hurt in a crash near Fremont Saturday night.
Driver seriously hurt after crash on HWY 30 near Fremont
Papillion Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in relation to a domestic...
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide