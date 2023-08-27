Man seriously hurt in crash near Fremont

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash west of Fremont sent a driver to the hospital Saturday night.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white Toyota SUV was heading west on Highway 30 near County Road 18 around 5:40 p.m. when they crossed the center line, striking a Ford F-150. The Toyota then went into the north-facing ditch rolling several times.

Bystanders were quick to assist both drivers. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash; he was life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors. The investigation is ongoing.

