We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man seriously hurt in crash near Fremont

A man was seriously hurt in a crash near Fremont Saturday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash west of Fremont sent a driver to the hospital Saturday night.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white Toyota SUV was heading west on Highway 30 near County Road 18 around 5:40 p.m. when they crossed the center line, striking a Ford F-150. The Toyota then went into the north-facing ditch rolling several times.

Bystanders were quick to assist both drivers. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash; he was life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
Omaha fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze at the Raintree Apartments Saturday, August 26,...
Crews battle three-alarm apartment blaze in northwest Omaha
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say

Latest News

A man was seriously hurt in a crash near Fremont Saturday night.
Driver seriously hurt after crash on HWY 30 near Fremont
Papillion Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in relation to a domestic...
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Papillion Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday evening.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cool Sunday morning, beautiful afternoon