Man seriously hurt in crash near Fremont
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash west of Fremont sent a driver to the hospital Saturday night.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white Toyota SUV was heading west on Highway 30 near County Road 18 around 5:40 p.m. when they crossed the center line, striking a Ford F-150. The Toyota then went into the north-facing ditch rolling several times.
Bystanders were quick to assist both drivers. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash; he was life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors. The investigation is ongoing.
