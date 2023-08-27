David’s Morning Forecast - Cool Sunday morning, beautiful afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful Sunday morning across the area with mainly clear skies, light winds, and temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 50s across the whole region. The coolest morning we’ve seen in over a week! Expect plenty of sunshine this morning along with light winds and low humidity, should be great weather for getting out doors. Temperatures warm into the mid-70s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low 80s for most of eastern Nebraska and the Omaha metro, upper 70s for most of western Iowa.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The great weather continues for the evening, with just a few clouds bubbling up late in the day. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 70s by sunset, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60. That will give us another great start on Monday. South breezes return for Monday afternoon, bringing back some slightly warmer weather. Highs on Monday likely reach the mid to upper 80s, but with lower humidity still in place it should still be reasonably comfortable for most of the day. A cold front will push through the in the afternoon, perhaps sparking a few showers in central Nebraska but conditions should remain dry around the metro.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

That front will drop our temperatures a couple degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday, but that still means highs in the mid-80s for both day. Humidity levels remain on the lower side, continuing our great weather through mid-week.

High temperatures warming back up this week (WOWT)

Another very large ridge of high pressure appears likely to strengthen and move out over the Plains and the Midwest by the end of the week, settling near the Missouri River valley by the weekend. These summertime areas of high pressure are often heat wave generators, and that appears to be the case here as we move toward the start of September. It is increasingly likely that temperatures will be well above average, with a longer stretch of low to mid-90s possible for the end of this week lasting through at least the middle of next week.

Heating back up to end August, start September (WOWT)

