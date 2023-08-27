David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic evening, warmer Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool start with temperatures in the 50s, mostly sunny skies brought a great afternoon to the area with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Light winds and low humidity helped to make for a very comfortable afternoon, and it will feel great for the evening as well with temperatures dropping back into the mid-70s by sunset. Temperatures likely fall into the 60s by 10pm, and it will be another cooler night as lows fall to around 60 in the metro, with upper 50s outside of the metro.

Slightly warmer weather will move in for Monday thanks to a southwest breeze. Humidity levels will remain on the lower side, so it should still feel reasonably comfortable. A cold front will be moving through the area during the afternoon hours, bringing an increase in cloud cover. Despite that front, highs should still reach the mid to upper 80s for much of the area. A few slight showers are possible along the front in central Nebraska, but the Omaha region should stay dry.

More great summer weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday as the slightly cooler and drier air behind the cold front settles into the area. Highs should remain in the mid-80s for both days along with morning lows right around 60.

Another heat wave appears possible by the end of the week. Temperatures start to warm on Thursday as highs push back into the upper 80s. An upper level ridge of high pressure, a heat wave generator, will take over the weather pattern across the middle of the country by Friday into the weekend. That’ll push our temperatures into the low and even mid-90s by the upcoming weekend, and the hot weather may stick around through at least the middle of next week. Right now the humidity levels and the hottest temperatures don’t look quite as extreme as what we experienced last week, still plan for another extended period of hotter than normal weather.

