Advocates for veterans take day-long journey across Nebraska with 50 Mile March

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a 50-mile walk making a difference in the lives of those who served our country.

“The goal of the 50 Mile March is to raise funds to support them. to empower them to re-integrate back into their community to be the successful citizens they deserve to be,” said co-founder Dr. Jaime Seeman.

From Lincoln to Omaha, dozens of volunteers laced their shoes for the near 21-hour walk. Every ten miles they take a rest. One of their stops was at Hy-Vee in Gretna Sunday morning. There they could catch their breath, recline, and refresh.

“We have the most incredible hospitality crew that allows our walkers to safely get from point A to point B. We also have incredible community sponsors that have poured in to make sure we get there safely,” Seeman said.

While the walk does end, it’s not something organizers like Jay Miralles take for granted -- especially since he served himself.

“After this, we all go home tonight. A veteran has to look for another place to stay. Maybe under the Bob Kerry Bridge, maybe at his friend’s house,” said Jay Miralles, co-founder of 50 Mile March.

With each step, the 50 Mile March has raised $400,000 in four years. Its hope is to create a village made up of tiny homes and access to important services like job placement.

“We don’t want to say ‘Do you need help?’ We know you need help. Come to us and we’re the one stop,” said Miralles.

According to Miralles, the plan for the tiny home village is still in the works, with no set timeline. However, they are always looking for volunteers and support from the community.

