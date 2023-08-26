Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 25
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the death of an infant after being left in an Omaha daycare van and P!nk fans braving the heat to attend Monday night’s concert.
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 25.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Child dies after being found unresponsive in hot car
5. P!nk fans endure heat for Omaha concert stop
4. Arrest made after 1-year-old dies in hot van outside Omaha daycare
3. Protesters gather outside Omaha daycare that left child to die in hot vehicle
2. Infant dies in Omaha after being found unresponsive in hot van
1. Family speaks after baby dies in hot vehicle
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Statue of Omaha Tribe leader Chief Big Elk dedicated
5. Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
4. Daycare van driver arrested after infant dies in hot van
3. P!nk fans endure heat, humidity to brave concert
2. Parents react after infant dies from being left in hot van at Omaha daycare
1. Child dies after being left in hot van
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.