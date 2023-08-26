We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 25

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the death of an infant after being left in an Omaha daycare van and P!nk fans braving the heat to attend Monday night’s concert.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 25.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Child dies after being found unresponsive in hot car

6 News has learned more information about the vehicle a child was pulled from before they were rushed to the hospital in extreme heat.

5. P!nk fans endure heat for Omaha concert stop

Fans of Grammy award-winning artist Pink are bracing the heat to see her perform in Omaha on Monday.

4. Arrest made after 1-year-old dies in hot van outside Omaha daycare

An Omaha family is grieving after their 1-year-old child died after being left in a hot van.

3. Protesters gather outside Omaha daycare that left child to die in hot vehicle

People protested outside the Omaha daycare that killed 1-year-old Ra'Miyah Worthington on Monday.

2. Infant dies in Omaha after being found unresponsive in hot van

A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday.

1. Family speaks after baby dies in hot vehicle

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle Monday. She later died at the hospital.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
5. Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
4. Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
3. Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant's death; van driver arrested
2. Family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
1. Parents speak about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Statue of Omaha Tribe leader Chief Big Elk dedicated

Saturday was another big day for downtown Omaha; just one day after the re-opening of the RiverFront after four years of...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 19, 2023

5. Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession

An Omaha man is in custody after being accused of forging bank checks. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/08/21/omaha-man-arrested-charges-bank-check-forgery-drug-possession/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 21, 2023

4. Daycare van driver arrested after infant dies in hot van

#BREAKING -- Omaha Police say they have arrested the driver of a daycare van after a 1-year-old died after being left in...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

3. P!nk fans endure heat, humidity to brave concert

WATCH: P!NK fans are enduring the intense heat to see the Grammy award-winning artist perform live in Omaha on Monday. Brent Weber reports live:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 21, 2023

2. Parents react after infant dies from being left in hot van at Omaha daycare

A parent's worst nightmare came true for an Omaha couple on Monday. Marlo Lundak WOWT spoke with the family:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 21, 2023

1. Child dies after being left in hot van

#BREAKING #UPDATE -- Omaha Police say the child reportedly left in a hot car in midtown Omaha has died. What we know:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 21, 2023
