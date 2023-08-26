Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 25

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 25.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Child dies after being found unresponsive in hot car

6 News has learned more information about the vehicle a child was pulled from before they were rushed to the hospital in extreme heat.

5. P!nk fans endure heat for Omaha concert stop

Fans of Grammy award-winning artist Pink are bracing the heat to see her perform in Omaha on Monday.

4. Arrest made after 1-year-old dies in hot van outside Omaha daycare

An Omaha family is grieving after their 1-year-old child died after being left in a hot van.

3. Protesters gather outside Omaha daycare that left child to die in hot vehicle

People protested outside the Omaha daycare that killed 1-year-old Ra'Miyah Worthington on Monday.

2. Infant dies in Omaha after being found unresponsive in hot van

A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday.

1. Family speaks after baby dies in hot vehicle

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle Monday. She later died at the hospital.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

Saturday was another big day for downtown Omaha; just one day after the re-opening of the RiverFront after four years of... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 19, 2023

An Omaha man is in custody after being accused of forging bank checks. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/08/21/omaha-man-arrested-charges-bank-check-forgery-drug-possession/ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 21, 2023

#BREAKING -- Omaha Police say they have arrested the driver of a daycare van after a 1-year-old died after being left in... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

WATCH: P!NK fans are enduring the intense heat to see the Grammy award-winning artist perform live in Omaha on Monday. Brent Weber reports live: Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 21, 2023

A parent's worst nightmare came true for an Omaha couple on Monday. Marlo Lundak WOWT spoke with the family: Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 21, 2023

1. Child dies after being left in hot van

#BREAKING #UPDATE -- Omaha Police say the child reportedly left in a hot car in midtown Omaha has died. What we know: Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 21, 2023

