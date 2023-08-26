Omaha fire crews respond to blaze at vacant gas station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are working to determine the cause of an early-morning blaze.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a vacant gas station near 60th and NW Radial Highway shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. Crews found heavy flames on the north side of the exterior of the building on arrival.

The flames were able to be knocked down within 20 minutes. Power and gas were turned off to the building; the structure was unsecured.

Fire investigators are working to pin down a cause.

