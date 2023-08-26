We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha fire crews respond to blaze at vacant gas station

Omaha fire crews are working to determine the cause of an early-morning blaze.
Omaha fire crews are working to determine the cause of an early-morning blaze.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are working to determine the cause of an early-morning blaze.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a vacant gas station near 60th and NW Radial Highway shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. Crews found heavy flames on the north side of the exterior of the building on arrival.

The flames were able to be knocked down within 20 minutes. Power and gas were turned off to the building; the structure was unsecured.

Fire investigators are working to pin down a cause.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Former Elkhorn South band director sentenced on child abuse charge
Eugenia and Amandra at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
Baby elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo officially named
University of Nebraska
Board of Regents taking nominations for NU president search advisory committee
Levi Blake
Omaha Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Great start to the weekend
Some early rain showers south of I-80 will fade by 9am, clouds linger through midday keeping...
Great start to the weekend
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll surprises county corrections programs on Omaha concert tour stop
High schools across the Omaha metro suffered through intense heat during Friday night football...
Temps a bit more bearable as high school football kicks off