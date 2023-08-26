We are Local
Nebraska Public Service Commission holding internet assistance info sessions

Two community events will be held in Omaha next week to highlight affordable internet services for those who qualify.
Two community events will be held in Omaha next week to highlight affordable internet services for those who qualify.(PxHere)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two community events will be held in Omaha next week to highlight affordable internet services for those who qualify.

Public Service Commissioner Christian Mirch will host two meetings along with representatives from Nebraska 211, the federal Lifeline program, and participants of the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program to provide information on available internet assistance programs for those who are eligible.

The first meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, at the South Omaha Library at 28th and Q. The second will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at the Washington Branch of the Omaha Public Library at 28th and Ames.

