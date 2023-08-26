Iowa AG finds Omaha, Council Bluffs officers justified in July shooting death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed in the shooting death of an Omaha pursuit and homicide suspect last month.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office said Friday the actions of the officers, who shot 41-year-old Matthew Briggs only after he aimed a shotgun at them from a vehicle he had carjacked in south Omaha, were “legally justified” and that “no criminal charges are warranted.”

Matthew Briggs (WOWT)

Briggs, the suspect in a homicide in Omaha’s Regency neighborhood, led police on a wild chase from Omaha to Council Bluffs hours after police had asked for the public’s assistance in locating him, calling him a “person of interest” at the time.

The pursuit ended near Iowa Western Community College with an intentional crash, a jammed gun, and two police officers firing their service weapons.

Briggs was killed. Investigators say it could have been so much worse.

Investigators with the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office had found late last month that officers’ actions that day were “by the book.”

