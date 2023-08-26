We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa AG finds Omaha, Council Bluffs officers justified in July shooting death

Matthew Briggs, 41, was shot and killed following a homicide and carjacking through Omaha and Council Bluffs
An officer-involved shooting killed homicide suspect Matthew Briggs after a high-speed pursuit.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed in the shooting death of an Omaha pursuit and homicide suspect last month.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office said Friday the actions of the officers, who shot 41-year-old Matthew Briggs only after he aimed a shotgun at them from a vehicle he had carjacked in south Omaha, were “legally justified” and that “no criminal charges are warranted.”

Matthew Briggs
Matthew Briggs(WOWT)

Briggs, the suspect in a homicide in Omaha’s Regency neighborhood, led police on a wild chase from Omaha to Council Bluffs hours after police had asked for the public’s assistance in locating him, calling him a “person of interest” at the time.

The pursuit ended near Iowa Western Community College with an intentional crash, a jammed gun, and two police officers firing their service weapons.

Briggs was killed. Investigators say it could have been so much worse.

Investigators with the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office had found late last month that officers’ actions that day were “by the book.”

The officer-involved shooting of murder suspect Matthew Briggs was justified, according to a Pottawattamie County attorney.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Residents of a neighborhood in Bellevue are concerned about a curve in the road that has proven...
Troublesome curve has history of being dangerous for Bellevue residents
Omaha morning temperatures
Overnight heat burst in Omaha
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Saturday highs
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler just in time for the weekend
Volunteers fill "BackPack Sacks" for children at the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines
Demand for food banks surging despite lower inflation, unemployment
Mum is the word following Friday's emergency NU Board of Regents meeting.
NU Board of Regents mum about Friday emergency meeting
Omaha Police need your help finding a missing man with dementia.
Case of missing Omaha man with dementia raising questions over police response