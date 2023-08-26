High school football Week 1: Westside cruises past Creighton Prep
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! After a small taste last week, the 2023 high school football season is officially in full swing, with every team across Nebraska and Iowa in action Friday. Check out highlights and scores from area games below.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Creighton Prep @ Westside
Westside rolled to a 57-7 victory over Creighton Prep. Highlights:
Omaha North @ Bellevue West
Omaha North went on the road to beat Bellevue West, 25-7. Highlights:
Bennington @ Skutt Catholic
Bennington used a walk-off touchdown to pull off a 14-13 win at Skutt Catholic. Highlights:
Millard South @ Millard West
Millard South downed rival Millard West in a 28-27 thriller. Highlights:
Harlan @ Lewis Central (IOWA)
Lewis Central took down back-to-back Class 3A state champion Harlan, 21-20. Highlights:
Omaha South @ Bryan
Omaha Bryan stifled Omaha South in a 47-7 win. Highlights:
Omaha Burke @ Gretna
Gretna started the season in the win column with a 40-14 victory over Burke. Highlights:
