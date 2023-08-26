We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

High school football Week 1: Westside cruises past Creighton Prep

6 News WOWT’s Friday Night Fever
Creighton Prep @ Westside
Creighton Prep @ Westside(WOWT)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! After a small taste last week, the 2023 high school football season is officially in full swing, with every team across Nebraska and Iowa in action Friday. Check out highlights and scores from area games below.

Click here for the complete FNF scoreboard

GAME OF THE WEEK: Creighton Prep @ Westside

Westside rolled to a 57-7 victory over Creighton Prep. Highlights:

Creighton Prep @ Westside

Omaha North @ Bellevue West

Omaha North went on the road to beat Bellevue West, 25-7. Highlights:

Omaha North @ Bellevue West

Bennington @ Skutt Catholic

Bennington used a walk-off touchdown to pull off a 14-13 win at Skutt Catholic. Highlights:

Bennington @ Skutt Catholic

Millard South @ Millard West

Millard South downed rival Millard West in a 28-27 thriller. Highlights:

Millard South @ Millard West

Harlan @ Lewis Central (IOWA)

Lewis Central took down back-to-back Class 3A state champion Harlan, 21-20. Highlights:

Harlan @ Lewis Central

Omaha South @ Bryan

Omaha Bryan stifled Omaha South in a 47-7 win. Highlights:

Omaha South @ Bryan

Omaha Burke @ Gretna

Gretna started the season in the win column with a 40-14 victory over Burke. Highlights:

Omaha Burke @ Gretna

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Former Elkhorn South band director sentenced on child abuse charge
Residents of a neighborhood in Bellevue are concerned about a curve in the road that has proven...
Troublesome curve has history of being dangerous for Bellevue residents
Eugenia and Amandra at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
Baby elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo officially named

Latest News

High schools across the Omaha metro suffered through intense heat during Friday night football...
High schools forced to endure heat at Friday night football games
Bennington @ Skutt Catholic
High School Football (Week 1) - Bennington @ Skutt Catholic
Omaha Burke @ Gretna
High School Football (Week 1) - Omaha Burke @ Gretna
Harlan @ Lewis Central
High School Football (Week 1) - Harlan @ Lewis Central