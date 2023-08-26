We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler just in time for the weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a long stretch of days in the 90s and 100s we’re ready for a cool down! A front slides in overnight into Saturday morning bringing in a push of cooler air. That will also keep rain chances mainly to the S with a few morning showers and t-storms possible S of I-80.

AM rain chance
AM rain chance(wowt)

Highs Saturday stay in the low to mid 80s with afternoon sunshine... highs will be in the 70s to low 80s Sunday!

Saturday highs
Saturday highs(wowt)
Sunday highs
Sunday highs(wowt)

With lower humidity the forecast is pleasant through the start of the work week... as humidity climbs late week, so do temperatures and it will eventually feel on the hot side especially by next Friday as we make a return to the 90s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

