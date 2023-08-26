David’s Morning Forecast - Great start to the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers, thunderstorms, and some heavy downpours rolled across the area to start the day. Most of the rain falling south of I-80, though western parts of the metro did pick up some heavy rainfall with a couple reports of 1 to 2 inches of rain. Much lighter downtown with just a few light showers. That rain is quickly drying up, and most areas will be dry by 9am, if not sooner. Temperatures are in the 60s area wide for the first time in a week, a much more comfortable start to the day. Lingering clouds will help to keep temperatures a little cooler this morning, but sunshine will return by midday. Temperatures warm back into the mid-70s by Noon, afternoon highs topping out in the low 80s. It should be a great day to get outdoors once everything dries out.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The great weather will continue through the weekend, with clear skies and light winds overnight. That will lead to a cool start to Sunday. Morning temperatures likely start off in the upper 50s to around 60s degrees, a touch below average for the first time in a while. Skies remain mainly clear through the day, meaning lots of sunshine. It will warm up quickly, but still staying comfortable with temperatures in the 70s by Midday, and afternoon highs once again in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

After the cooler weekend, temperatures will once again start to warm up next week. Sunny skies and dry weather will be the rule for most of the week, with highs returning to the mid and upper 80s for Monday through Wednesday. By the end of the week, highs push back toward 90 degrees, with highs potentially back into the mid-90s by the weekend. However, it does not appear that this next warm stretch will be anywhere as hot or humid as this past week.

Highs temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

