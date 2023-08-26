David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, looking great Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few morning downpours gave way to a fantastic Saturday afternoon. Temperatures warmed back into the low and mid-80s around the metro, a degree below average for the first time in a while. The beautiful conditions will stick around into the evening, temperatures in the low 80s will dip back into the 70s as we approach sunset. Clear skies, light winds, and low humidity should make for a great evening to spend a little time outside. We’ll continue to cool off overnight, almost a little chilly for this time of year.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Morning temperatures on Sunday will drop off into the mid and upper 50s across the area, certainly on the cool side compared to the past week or so. Skies should be clear, meaning lots of sunshine throughout the day. We’ll warm from the 50s in the morning, back into the 70s by the lunch hour thanks to that sunset. Winds will remain light, along with low humidity making for another beautiful day. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid-80s once again around the metro, great for getting outdoors.

Saturday Evening 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The warmer weather will make a return heading into next week. Highs on Monday push back into the mid-80s, but humidity levels should remain tolerable. More clouds will roll through Monday afternoon, but the Omaha area should remain dry. More sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s, the humidity may start to kick up a little, but shouldn’t be too bad.

Heating back up next week (WOWT)

The longer range still looks quite warm. Above average to well above average warmth will likely make a return for the end of August and start of September. Highs jump back into the low 90s by Thursday, and push into the mid-90s for the upcoming weekend. It may be another extended stretch of 90 degree heat for the start of the month.

Heating back up to end August, start September (WOWT)

