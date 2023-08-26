Crews battle three-alarm apartment blaze in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews are still on scene after spending much of the afternoon battling an apartment blaze in northwest Omaha.

Omaha Fire tells 6 News crews were dispatched around 4:51 p.m. Saturday to the Raintree Apartments near 120th and Blondo. The three-alarm blaze tore through the upper floor of the complex, rendering that portion a total loss. Crews are still working through the lower floors of the structure.

The number of residents living at the 20-unit complex is unclear, as is how many were impacted; we are told the Red Cross is on scene assisting those who have been displaced.

OFD says 75 crew members responded to the fire.

No one was injured, and one dog was found safe.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews are still on scene and begin their investigation.

The Omaha Fire Dept is actively working at a 3rd alarm fire at 12033 Parker Plz. Crews had heavy fire conditions with fire through the roof of a three story apartment building. Please a avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/KS8n8eugC9 — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) August 26, 2023

