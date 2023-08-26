We are Local
Crews battle three-alarm apartment blaze in northwest Omaha

Omaha fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze at the Raintree Apartments Saturday, August 26,...
Omaha fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze at the Raintree Apartments Saturday, August 26, 2023.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews are still on scene after spending much of the afternoon battling an apartment blaze in northwest Omaha.

Omaha Fire tells 6 News crews were dispatched around 4:51 p.m. Saturday to the Raintree Apartments near 120th and Blondo. The three-alarm blaze tore through the upper floor of the complex, rendering that portion a total loss. Crews are still working through the lower floors of the structure.

The number of residents living at the 20-unit complex is unclear, as is how many were impacted; we are told the Red Cross is on scene assisting those who have been displaced.

OFD says 75 crew members responded to the fire.

No one was injured, and one dog was found safe.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews are still on scene and begin their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

