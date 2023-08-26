Boys Town’s National Executive Director announces retirement

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Boys Town has announced its president and national executive director plans to retire.

Boys Town confirmed in a release this week that Fr. Steven Boes has chosen to retire after 18 years. He assumed his role in 2005.

Boes oversaw the expansion of Boys Town’s Integrated Continuum of Care across America, increasing its role in advocating for change in the childcare system, in addition to growing the organization’s capacity by more than 60%.

Boes said his decision to retire times with the opening of the new Boys Town Education Center.

“I really wanted to see our Boys Town kids walk around in their new school before I retired,” Boes said.

Boes serves as a priest within the Archdiocese of Omaha and will continue his pastoral work after leaving his pastoral post at Boys Town.

“We are thankful for the service Father has given Boys Town, both as executive director and as pastor of Dowd Chapel,” said Archbishop George Lucas.

Boys Town CEO Rod Kempkes will lead a national search to find the organization’s new spiritual leader as directed by its National Board of Trustees and in collaboration with the Archdiocese.

