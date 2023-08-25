We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘We are heartbroken’: Children’s zoo announces passing of baby orangutan

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this...
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this month.(Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Gray News) - A children’s zoo in Indiana is mourning the loss of a baby orangutan born earlier this month.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the baby orangutan’s death on Thursday.

“When welcoming a new life to the zoo, we are reminded of how beautiful and fragile life can be,” zoo officials shared.

The zoo welcomed the new baby on Aug. 16 to its mother named Tara.

Upon the announcement of the baby’s death, zookeepers said Tara would not be in her exhibit for the time being.

“Tara grieves over the loss of her baby. Until she is ready, guests may not see Tara on exhibit,” zoo officials said.

An autopsy is reportedly scheduled to determine the animal’s cause of death.

“Thank you for all of your love and support over the past few days and as we grieve at this time,” the zoo team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver appears in court
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are working to enforce speed limits in certain parts of Omaha.
Douglas County Sheriff leads speed enforcement effort on West Dodge Road
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested

Latest News

Extreme heat can take a toll on pets.
Extreme heat poses hazards to pets
Tom Osborne visited the airport where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made an appearance in Lincoln.
Legendary Husker Coach Tom Osborne attends Blue Angels show
A trooper-involved crash occurred in Bennington.
Trooper involved in crash near Bennington
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels made an appearance in Lincoln, with a hometown kid piloting the craft.
Nebraska pilot shares Blue Angel experience home state
Douglas County is experiencing an unprecedented spike in syphilis infections.
Syphilis cases reach record high in Douglas County