Things to do in the Omaha-metro area: Aug. 25-27 planner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few events happening around the Omaha-metro in the coming days.

FRIDAY

Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism tour stop: The country rapper is set to perform at CHI Health Center arena at 7 p.m. Supporting acts Ashley McBryde and Struggle Jennings are also scheduled to appear.

SATURDAY

Housing and Homeownership Conference: Learn more about how to reach your goals of home ownership. Visit vendor booths to see what resources might be available for you, and get advice on how to build a better financial picture of your family’s future. Stop by the Family Housing Advisory Services, located at 2401 Lake St., between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Scooter’s Coffee Celebrates National Dog Day: The Nebraska-based coffee shop chain is offering special seasonal treats for doggos. Get your paws on a free Pumpkin Spice Pup Cups — whipped cream, a pumpkin dog treat, and a dusting of cinnamon — by bringing your owners by any Scooter’s Coffee store between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The first 15 pups at each store location might also be able to snag a free bandana!

Sunnyside Art-Craft Show: Head to the Westside Community Conference Center, located at 3534 S. 108th St. in Omaha, to check out the wares of 20 artisans from around the Midwest. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local food truck Midwest Taste Burgers and Phillies will also be on site.

Midlands PirateFest: Avast ye mateys! Head to the Bellevue Berry Farm in Papillion for some pirate-themed family-friendly festivities starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hunt for real treasure, bask in the sun while perusing thematic wares, or take in a show put on by rowdy stage troupes. And be sure to brace yerselves for the cannons! Tickets available online: $8 for kids, $14 for adults, with a $10 group rate.

Urban League young professionals gala: Professionals ages 19 and older are invited to the organization’s Nebraska YP Gala: A Night in Bel Air at the UNO Scott Conference Center, located at 6450 Pine St. in Omaha. The event will feature a sit-down dinner and silent auction. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with a program, dinner, and awards starting at 7:30 p.m. and dance party at 9:30 p.m. Suggested attire is “upscale” but attendees are encouraged to show their “Bel Air” style at the event inspired by the newly re-created spinoff of the iconic “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

MG Bailey at Dubliner Pub: A $5 cover charge gets you in to see this one-man band from Chicago. The unique interactive performance starts at 9:30 p.m. at the pub, located at 1205 Harney St.

Styx at Stir Cove: Styxworld will descend on Council Bluffs as the band continues its tour. The concert is slated to start at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50.

Go Glamping! This women-only event is a show of support for Girl Scouts. Women in the area are invited to enjoy a relaxing day at the Spirit of Nebraska Camp Catron & Retreat Center in Nebraska City. Tickets run upwards of $265 with group packages still available.

SUNDAY

The Wildwoods: The folk American musicians from Lincoln will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kinkaider Brewing Co. at Aksarben Village in Omaha.

Nebraska Renaissance Faire: Bring the family to Elkhorn Shores, located at 23301 W. Maple Road, to grab a jumbo turkey leg and enjoy a jousting show. Tickets are available online for $8-$80.

Hippie Fest: The event, featuring a car show, family-friendly entertainment, and hundreds of vendors runs from noon to 7 p.m. at Falconwood Park, located south of La Platte. Tickets are $20-$30 and must be purchased online.

Sunday Funday Comedy: Come see local comedy acts hosted by Zach Peterson from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bull Moose bar, located at 3548 Center St. Omaha.

Comedy Runway Omaha: Fashion experts cast judgment starting at 6 p.m. at the Dubliner Pub, located at 1205 Harney St.

Midlands PirateFest: Ya scallywags can still get to the Bellevue Berry Farm in Papillion for some pirate-themed family-friendly festivities starting at 11 a.m. Hunt for real treasure, bask in the sun while perusing thematic wares, or take in a show put on by rowdy stage troupes. Tickets available online: $8 for kids, $14 for adults, with a $10 group rate. And mind the cannons!

Omaha Beat Brigade at the Backyard Concert Series: Head to the pavilion at the Jewish Community Center, located at 333 S. 132nd St. in Omaha.

Ralph Barbosa at the Funny Bone: The YouTube comic made his way onto HBO and Comedy Central in 2022 and appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. He takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the 21-and-older event are sold out.

—

Looking for something else? You can find more things to do in Omaha — including free activities — at VisitOmaha.com. The RiverFront also has an online calendar of events, with activities planed most every day.

Do you have an event we should feature in future weekend planners? Be sure it’s listed on our Community Calendar.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.