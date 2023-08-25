We are Local
State auditor to review Red Way funding and expenditures

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The State Auditor of Nebraska announced he will perform an audit on Red Way after receiving concerns regarding $3 million in ARPA funding the airline received from Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board.

State Auditor Mike Foley said his office will be reviewing all funding that Red Way received from or through the Lincoln Airport Authority and all expenditures made by LAA to, on behalf of, or in relation to Red Way’s Nebraska operations.

Red Way received $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and operated out of the Lincoln Airport for approximately three months before announcing they were going to shut down at the end of August. The sudden announcement left Red Way customers asking questions about cancelled flights and employees trying to figure out their employment status.

This audit is separate from David Haring, the executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority, who said there had been concerns by the airport on some of the numbers and that they were going to be pursuing auditing information from Red Way.

The Lincoln Airport Authority commended on the state’s audit, noting their own internal audit and their willingness to work with the State Auditor of Nebraska.

“Today we received notice from State Auditor Mike Foley that they too will be conducting an audit with respect to Red Way,” said John Olsson, LAA Board Chairt Authority “LAA looks forward to cooperating with the State Auditor, as well as our community partners - the Lancaster County Board and the Lincoln City Council - to coordinate all efforts to ensure a transparent audit process moving forward.”

