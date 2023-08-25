We are Local
One more day with heat and mugginess before cold front moves through

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday’s temperature soared all the way to 104 degrees, the warmest in Omaha since June 17th, 2021.

We will not get to 100 degrees today but it will still be hot and humid as we climb into the mid 90s with a heat index peaking near 105 this afternoon.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Friday Heat Index Forecast
Friday Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

That is before a cold front slowly makes its way through the area.

As it comes through, some spotty showers and thunderstorms will come through late in the afternoon into the early evening, especially south of Interstate 80.

Isolated Friday Evening T-Storms
Isolated Friday Evening T-Storms(WOWT)

At their strongest, they may manage a strong wind gust.

Behind the front, we will slowly see the air get more comfortable overnight.

This does mean that it will remain hot for the Friday night football games.

By Saturday, though, we will see temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s with much less humid air in place.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The day may start with a couple of spotty showers south of Interstate 80 with the day otherwise being partly to mostly cloudy.

Sunday sees an even better day with highs near 80 degrees and the comfortable air remaining in place.

Monday sees a slight uptick in the temp and dew point, though that means highs in the mid 80s and heat index in the low to mid 90s.

Next week overall stays dry with highs remaining in the 80s, though signs start to point toward a warm-up by Labor Day weekend.

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Residents of a neighborhood in Bellevue are concerned about a curve in the road that has proven...
Omaha morning temperatures
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Extreme heat can take a toll on pets.
Omaha experienced a strange weather phenomenon overnight.
Heat alerts
