Omaha Public Schools to host public forums in superintendent search

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Public Schools is continuing its search for a new superintendent.

The school district announced a lineup of 12 community forums to be held between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 in order for the public to provide feedback.

In addition to the community forums, OPS will conduct an online survey regarding the vacant superintendent position beginning Sept. 25.

Matthew Ray is currently serving as Interim Superintendent for OPS, filling the vacancy left by former Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan.

