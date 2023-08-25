We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Public Schools to host public forums in superintendent search

(WOWT)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is continuing its search for a new superintendent.

The school district announced a lineup of 12 community forums to be held between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 in order for the public to provide feedback.

In addition to the community forums, OPS will conduct an online survey regarding the vacant superintendent position beginning Sept. 25.

Matthew Ray is currently serving as Interim Superintendent for OPS, filling the vacancy left by former Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan.

For a full list of the dates, times and locations for all 12 community forums, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver appears in court
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are working to enforce speed limits in certain parts of Omaha.
Douglas County Sheriff leads speed enforcement effort on West Dodge Road
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested

Latest News

Extreme heat can take a toll on pets.
Extreme heat poses hazards to pets
Tom Osborne visited the airport where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made an appearance in Lincoln.
Legendary Husker Coach Tom Osborne attends Blue Angels show
A trooper-involved crash occurred in Bennington.
Trooper involved in crash near Bennington
There's major progress being made on Interstate 29 through Council Bluffs.
Crews making major progress on I-29 through Council Bluffs
Douglas County is experiencing an unprecedented spike in syphilis infections.
Syphilis cases reach record high in Douglas County