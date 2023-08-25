Omaha Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are asking for help finding a missing elderly man, diagnosed with dementia.

According to authorities, 80-year-old Levi Blake was last seen near 33rd and Lake Streets around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17th.

Levi Blake (Omaha Police Department)

He is described as 5′9″ and 150 pounds.

It is unknown what he wearing at the time he was last seen, but police report he generally wears slacks and a t-shirt.

If you have any information about Blake’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-4877.

