Omaha-area health departments release mental health improvement plan

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Omaha metro health departments have come together to release a collective Community Health Improvement Plan, or CHIP report, with a focus on mental health.

The Douglas County Health Department collaborated with the Pottawattamie and Sarpy Cass Health Departments along with The Wellbeing Partners. Over 3,500 community members gave input on the process to prioritize mental health.

Four priorities were first laid out by the community in the previous report released in 2020. The priorities were reaffirmed and ranked in November and December of 2022 as most important to least important: connecting people to increased social supports; reducing the stigma associated with mental illness and substance use disorders; increasing connections to mental health and preventive care; and understanding trauma.

DCHD says the top priority aligns with conversations happening across the country; the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on the impacts loneliness, isolation and lack of connection can have. This new report has several action steps underway to increase social support, including events within the community.

The Wellbeing Partners encourages the community to share their stories about why mental health is important. The departments are also seeking community input; those who wish to host a discussion or presentation on the CHIP report may submit a speaker request form online.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 -- dial 988.

