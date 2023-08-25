Nebraska DHHS releases new income guidelines for WIC nutrition program

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced new income guidelines designed to make eligibility easier for the state’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition assistance program.

In a Friday news release, DHHS officials said the minimum income required to participate in the program has increased by $4,162. For instance, a family of four could make up to $55,000 annually and still qualify.

The WIC program is comprised of 13 agencies and over 100 sites across the state. It helps provide food and health education to pregnant women, new mothers, and women with infants and children up to age 5. All caregivers are encouraged to make an appointment at their local WIC office to apply for the program.

Current Medicaid, SNAP, or ADC benefit recipients are eligible by income for the program; they may still qualify should families’ incomes be too high for those programs. All foster children under age 5 and pregnant teen mothers in foster care are also eligible.

The new minimum income guidelines are as follows:

Single-person: $2,248/month; $26,973/year

Family of 2: $3,041/month; $36,482/year

Family of 3: $3,833/month; $45,991/year

Family of 4: $4,625/month; $55,500/year

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.