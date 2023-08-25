We are Local
Nebraska Board of Regents holds closed emergency meeting

University of Nebraska
University of Nebraska(Jared Austin)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mum is the word from the Nebraska Board of Regents about an emergency meeting held Friday morning.

The meeting started out as it always does, open to the public -- in this case, via Zoom.

The only item on the agenda was going into a closed session on a personnel matter.

6 News was told the meeting was closed to prevent needlessly injuring the reputation of whoever requested it.

The notice for the meeting was released at the same time University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced his departure to become the new President of Ohio State University.

Friday’s agenda did include an opportunity for a member of the public to speak about something that was not on the agenda, but no one spoke.

The public is required to give at least a 24-hour notice in order to speak at a meeting but was only given 69 hours between the notice of the meeting happening and the time the meeting occurred.

