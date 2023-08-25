We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Missouri judge says ban on gender-affirming health care for minors can take effect on Monday

PHOTO: Transgender flags, Photo Date: May 19, 2018
PHOTO: Transgender flags, Photo Date: May 19, 2018(Ted Eytan/CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer ruled that the law will kick in Monday, as previously scheduled.

Families of transgender minors had sued to overturn the law. They asked Ohmer to temporarily block it as the court challenge plays out.

But his ruling means that beginning Monday, minors in Missouri no longer can receive gender-affirming surgeries. Children prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 will be allowed to continue treatment. Other children won’t have access to those medications.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Residents of a neighborhood in Bellevue are concerned about a curve in the road that has proven...
Troublesome curve has history of being dangerous for Bellevue residents
Omaha morning temperatures
Overnight heat burst in Omaha
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

The Huskers say they're building confidence as Fall camp gets in full swing.
Husker Football building confidence in Fall camp
The newest "truly affordable housing" apartments are ready to go in Midtown Omaha.
Affordable rental units built by Omaha nonprofit set to open next month
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the opening of Heartland of America Park.
6 On Your Side: Details on Omaha’s new skate ribbon at The Riverfront
Matt Rhule speaks post week 1 of Huskers 2023 Fall camp.
Matt Rhule’s Huskers want to build a new legacy at Nebraska
The newest "truly affordable housing" apartments are ready to go in Midtown Omaha.
$17M renovation of Omaha apartments adding to city's affordable housing