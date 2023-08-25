Missing Omaha inmate back in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate missing from the Omaha is back in custody.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 25-year-old Andres Willis was arrested in Ashburn, Georgia.

Authorities say he disappeared on May 22, 2023.

Willis began his three-to-five-year sentence on August 3, 2021, for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. He had a release date of August 23, 2024.

The Omaha Community Corrections Center is a low-custody facility. Inmates are allowed to have work, school and religious opportunities without direct supervision.

