Lincoln man dies following collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Police said.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue along with Lincoln Police officers responded to the accident near 84th and Market Drive around 4:10 p.m. LPD said when they arrived, a pickup and bicycle appeared to have collided in the intersection.

LPD said the bicyclist was transported to a hospital by ambulance where he died of his injuries. The other driver, also from Lincoln, remained at the scene during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Lincoln Police Department’s non-emergency number at (402)441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (402)475-3600.

