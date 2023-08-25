We are Local
Lancaster Event Center getting a new name

(KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s Lancaster Event Cetner at 84th and Havelock will soon go by a new name later this year.

In a press release Thursday, the Lincoln County Ag Society Board of Directors voted to approve a contract with Sandhills Global Inc.

That contract includes a 15-year naming rights package for the Lincoln-based company, meaning the Lancaster Event Center will now become the “Sandhills Global Event Center” starting on December 1st.

“We are proud to support this valuable, hometown facility that serves and engages all elements of our great ag community,” Shawn Peed, Chief Executive Officer for Sandhills Global stated.

Lancaster Event Center Managing Director Amy Dickerson stated in the press release that a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place later this year.

Venue-specific name changes include:

· Lancaster Event Center --> Sandhills Global Event Center

· Pavilion 1 --> Currency Pavilion

· Pavilion 2 --> EquineMarket Pavilion

· Pavilion 3 --> LivestockMarket Pavilion

· Pavilion 4 --> TractorHouse Pavilion

· Multi-Purpose Arena (MPA) --> FR8Star Pavilion

· Grandstand Arena --> AuctionTime Grandstand Arena

· Campgrounds --> RVUniverse Campgrounds

