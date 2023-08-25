Former Elkhorn South band director sentenced on child abuse charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Elkhorn South High School band director has been sentenced to prison for felony child abuse stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Michelle A. Bluford, 57 (PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Michelle Bluford, 57, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by 18 months of supervised release. Bluford had pleaded guilty in July to felony child abuse without injury. In exchange, two counts of third-degree sexual assault without consent were dropped.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a possible inappropriate relationship with a faculty member and student at Elkhorn South High School in 2021. They said the relationship spanned about three years; court documents suggested two.

According to an ESHS band website, Bluford had been a teacher for 33 years — 21 of them in the Elkhorn school district. She also taught for six years at Omaha Benson and Ponca Public School, according to her bio on that site, and has also served as president of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.