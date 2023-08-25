We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Former Elkhorn South band director sentenced on child abuse charge

A former Elkhorn South High School band director has been sentenced to prison for felony child abuse.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Elkhorn South High School band director has been sentenced to prison for felony child abuse stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Michelle A. Bluford, 57
Michelle A. Bluford, 57(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Michelle Bluford, 57, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by 18 months of supervised release. Bluford had pleaded guilty in July to felony child abuse without injury. In exchange, two counts of third-degree sexual assault without consent were dropped.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a possible inappropriate relationship with a faculty member and student at Elkhorn South High School in 2021. They said the relationship spanned about three years; court documents suggested two.

According to an ESHS band website, Bluford had been a teacher for 33 years — 21 of them in the Elkhorn school district. She also taught for six years at Omaha Benson and Ponca Public School, according to her bio on that site, and has also served as president of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Residents of a neighborhood in Bellevue are concerned about a curve in the road that has proven...
Troublesome curve has history of being dangerous for Bellevue residents
Omaha morning temperatures
Overnight heat burst in Omaha
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Baby Amandra leading the heard of elephants.
Baby elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo officially named
Red Way
State auditor to review Red Way funding and expenditures
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say
Several Omaha metro health departments have come together to release a collective Community...
Omaha-area health departments release mental health improvement plan