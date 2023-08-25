By the numbers: This week’s heat wave in the Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eppley Airfield reached it’s hottest temperature so far this year on Thursday with a high temperature of 104°. But this certainly wasn’t the only hot day in Omaha this week.

Heat Wave High Temperatures (WOWT)

The average high for this time of year is 85°. Temperatures reached the 90s on Saturday and remained there through Tuesday. On Wednesday, Omaha hit 100° for the second time this year. Thursday topped that with a high of 104°, although it didn’t feel significantly hotter due to the heat index of the days prior.

Thursday's High (WOWT)

The last time it was this hot was June 17th, 2021.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday will be the last hot day with this stretch. Highs will reach the mid 90s, about a 10° decrease from Thursday.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The real relief will come on Saturday. Luckily, things are looking much cooler through next week with highs in the 80s and mainly dry conditions.

