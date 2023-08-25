We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Baby elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo officially named

By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The baby elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo officially has a name.

Her name: Amandra.

Pronounced “ah-MON-dra,” the name means “strong woman.” The zoo said it was chosen by a donor and their family.

Amandra, born to Jayei, joins Eugenia, Sonny, and Mopani as the fourth elephant calf at the Henry Doorly Zoo.

“She is interacting with her siblings and in this heat, has joined the others in the mud wallow,” said Sarah Armstrong, the Zoo’s elephant manager, in a press release Friday.

Amandra currently weighs 290 pounds.

A fifth elephant calf is due to be born at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Residents of a neighborhood in Bellevue are concerned about a curve in the road that has proven...
Troublesome curve has history of being dangerous for Bellevue residents
Omaha morning temperatures
Overnight heat burst in Omaha
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Former Elkhorn South band director sentenced on child abuse charge
Red Way
State auditor to review Red Way funding and expenditures
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say
Several Omaha metro health departments have come together to release a collective Community...
Omaha-area health departments release mental health improvement plan