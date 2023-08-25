6 On Your Side: Details on Omaha’s new skate ribbon at The Riverfront

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s new Heartland of America Park is operational and open to the public.

A 6 News viewer raised some good questions regarding one of the most exciting new features at The Riverfront: the skate ribbon.

Information sent from a park spokesperson gives a clearer picture of how the skate ribbon will function.

For starters, it’s free to use. The hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday, 2-9 p.m.

Friday, 2-10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Riverfront officials note that hours may be adjusted for holidays and that music will be playing at all times around the skate ribbon, with theme nights featuring a DJ on occasion.

People are more than welcome to bring their own skates, but a waiver must be signed in order to be allowed on the ribbon.

Skate rentals cost $5 for adults and $4 for youth. Officials at The Riverfront stress that protective gear is always encouraged.

