We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 On Your Side: Details on Omaha’s new skate ribbon at The Riverfront

Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the opening of Heartland of America Park.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s new Heartland of America Park is operational and open to the public.

A 6 News viewer raised some good questions regarding one of the most exciting new features at The Riverfront: the skate ribbon.

Information sent from a park spokesperson gives a clearer picture of how the skate ribbon will function.

For starters, it’s free to use. The hours are as follows:

  • Monday-Thursday, 2-9 p.m.
  • Friday, 2-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Riverfront officials note that hours may be adjusted for holidays and that music will be playing at all times around the skate ribbon, with theme nights featuring a DJ on occasion.

People are more than welcome to bring their own skates, but a waiver must be signed in order to be allowed on the ribbon.

Skate rentals cost $5 for adults and $4 for youth. Officials at The Riverfront stress that protective gear is always encouraged.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Residents of a neighborhood in Bellevue are concerned about a curve in the road that has proven...
Troublesome curve has history of being dangerous for Bellevue residents
Omaha morning temperatures
Overnight heat burst in Omaha
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Matt Rhule speaks post week 1 of Huskers 2023 Fall camp.
Coach Rhule approaching Huskers season with ‘Year Four’ mentality
The newest "truly affordable housing" apartments are ready to go in Midtown Omaha.
$17M renovation of Omaha apartments adding to city's affordable housing
Pat Hazell on 6 News Live at 4
6 News Live at 4 sits down with writer, comedian Pat Hazell
Omaha Police is continuing its search for a missing man with dementia who hasn't been seen in a...
Omaha Police search for elderly man with dementia