We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Troublesome curve has history of being dangerous for Bellevue residents

Residents of a neighborhood in Bellevue are concerned about a curve in the road that has proven dangerous.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An out-of-control pickup driver smashing into a parked car almost gave Chandler Hills Drive the nickname “Dead Man’s Curve.”

“If that car wasn’t there, I probably wouldn’t be here,” crash victim Dallas Hixson said.

The close call is clear to see just a few feet from where Hixson had been sleeping at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“I woke up and looked over and saw my wall was caving in,” Hixson said. “I immediately got up, ran to the front door and I couldn’t get the door open because [the car] hit so hard it threw the doors off the frame.”

Skid marks show the pickup driver didn’t make the curve, and the neighbors say that since May, it’s the third crash into vehicles parked in their own driveways.

“They’re coming around the corner too fast,” said resident Amy Hammond. “Whether they’re intoxicated or not, they’re coming around too fast and going up into yards on that side, then into my yard and my neighbor’s yard.”

Amy says two curve jumps in three months damaged her family’s vehicles. The third out-of-control crash totaled the neighbor’s car.

“There needs to be warnings,” neighbor Kristie Holmes said. “Some reflectors or something when people are coming around that curve, warning them to slow down. That’s what we need to have.”

Bellevue Public Works agrees, to some extent.

“We will put the ‘curve ahead’ sign up and then make people aware there’s a curve coming up,” BPW Director David Goedeken said. “Those are typically signs that you wouldn’t have in a neighborhood, but in this case, we have issues, so we’re taking precautionary measures.”

But neighbors say signs alone won’t protect their driveways and houses.

Goedeken also told 6 News that a barrier would cause more problems than improve safety.

“I don’t know that there’s necessarily room for [a barrier] and it’s very unattractive to have that in your front yard,” Goedeken said.

But Hixson says a barrier can’t be worse than the damage left by the crash.

The driver who lost control on the curve was taken to a hospital for treatment, but Bellevue Police say he took off before officers arrived to complete their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Thousands of people braved the intense heat Monday to see Pink live in concert.
Fans of Pink, Brandi Carlile brave the heat at Omaha stadium concert
Several Omaha high schools without fully functioning A/C, classes on as scheduled

Latest News

Creighton is staying in the CHI Health Center through at least 2033 as the two parties came to...
Bluejays to play in CHI Health Center through 2032-33 season
City officials are planning to add more parking space to the growing Blackstone District in...
More parking space to be installed in Omaha's Blackstone District
The Douglas County Election Commission honored its poll workers Wednesday.
Douglas County officials recognize poll workers, encourage others to volunteer
Vinny Palermo's attorney spoke with 6 News after his client was ordered to remain in custody...
Federal judge orders Palermo to remain in custody until trial