Troublesome curve has history of being dangerous for Bellevue residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An out-of-control pickup driver smashing into a parked car almost gave Chandler Hills Drive the nickname “Dead Man’s Curve.”

“If that car wasn’t there, I probably wouldn’t be here,” crash victim Dallas Hixson said.

The close call is clear to see just a few feet from where Hixson had been sleeping at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“I woke up and looked over and saw my wall was caving in,” Hixson said. “I immediately got up, ran to the front door and I couldn’t get the door open because [the car] hit so hard it threw the doors off the frame.”

Skid marks show the pickup driver didn’t make the curve, and the neighbors say that since May, it’s the third crash into vehicles parked in their own driveways.

“They’re coming around the corner too fast,” said resident Amy Hammond. “Whether they’re intoxicated or not, they’re coming around too fast and going up into yards on that side, then into my yard and my neighbor’s yard.”

Amy says two curve jumps in three months damaged her family’s vehicles. The third out-of-control crash totaled the neighbor’s car.

“There needs to be warnings,” neighbor Kristie Holmes said. “Some reflectors or something when people are coming around that curve, warning them to slow down. That’s what we need to have.”

Bellevue Public Works agrees, to some extent.

“We will put the ‘curve ahead’ sign up and then make people aware there’s a curve coming up,” BPW Director David Goedeken said. “Those are typically signs that you wouldn’t have in a neighborhood, but in this case, we have issues, so we’re taking precautionary measures.”

But neighbors say signs alone won’t protect their driveways and houses.

Goedeken also told 6 News that a barrier would cause more problems than improve safety.

“I don’t know that there’s necessarily room for [a barrier] and it’s very unattractive to have that in your front yard,” Goedeken said.

But Hixson says a barrier can’t be worse than the damage left by the crash.

The driver who lost control on the curve was taken to a hospital for treatment, but Bellevue Police say he took off before officers arrived to complete their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.