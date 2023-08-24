Syphilis cases reach record high in Douglas County, facilities deal with penicillin shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In June, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer warned it would soon be out of children’s formulation of Bicillin, which is an injectable form of penicillin.

In kids, it’s used for treating strep throat and skin infections.

It’s also used for treating syphilis in adults.

“That’s of concern here at Douglas County Health Department, as we are treating a lot of syphilis cases currently,” director Dr. Lindsay Huse said.

In fact, the health department says the case counts of syphilis this past January through May were the highest Douglas County has ever recorded for that period.

If left untreated, syphilis can harm the central nervous system or damage eyes and hearing. In pregnant women, it can lead to infant death.

Fortunately, Huse said the health department currently has a pretty good supply of Bicillin on hand.

“We’ve been working since then to really ensure that the supply that we do have would be sufficient for the patients that we are seeing,” she said.

Nebraska Medicine also uses Bicillin to treat adults and children.

A shortage is nothing new, though.

“We have been dealing with antibiotic shortages now for years, so we’re unfortunately getting pretty good at dealing with these things,” infectious diseases physician Dr. Mark Rupp said. “We have pharmacists here in our antimicrobial stewardship program that are really very skilled in evaluating how just to get as much of the drug as we can when necessary and how to use it appropriately.”

However, with the national supply of penicillin in question, Dr. Huse said it’s a good time for people to think about how to stop the spread of syphilis.

“Make sure that they’re taking precautions to protect themselves using the various kinds of protection that are out there,” she said. “Knowing your partner, getting tested. All of those things can be very helpful.”

The national shortage of drugs does not stop with penicillin and other antibiotics. Stocks of medications treating cancer and ADHD are also meager.

“I think it really does demonstrate the vulnerability that we have with our supply line,” Rupp said.

So how did we get here?

Manufacturers have blamed supply chain problems, production delays, and increased demand.

Nebraska Medicine says natural disasters like last month’s tornado in Rocky Mount, North Carolina have also contributed.

“It ended up impacting one of Pfizer’s warehouses, so it had a lot of their supply ready to go out,” said Katie Reisbig, the pharmacy for acute care and nutrition director. “They had to respond to the damage that they had incurred, as well as up production to meet the demand. So sometimes that takes a couple of months for them to ramp up.”

Dr. Rupp also thinks drug manufacturing plants and materials being in third-world countries play a part.

“If a place is subjected to war or famine or what have you, sometimes this interrupts the supply line,” he said.

Could bringing those operations to the United States help?

“It certainly helps,” Reisbig said. “I think one thing that we see is it does take about three months for them to really ramp up. So there’s just a number of checks and balances that they need to go through on their manufacturing line to pull up a new product and bring it to market.”

Reisbig thinks working with manufacturers to enforce shortage prevention requirements, while the government helps get new manufacturers and sites online could relieve the situation we’re in.

Nebraska Medicine said if it does get short on its Bicillin supply, staff would look to European guidelines and use the alternative drugs that are approved in those countries.

