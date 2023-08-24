We are Local
Scooters announces Fall drink, food lineup

Scooter's Coffee is celebrating fall with special menu items.
Scooter's Coffee is celebrating fall with special menu items.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pumpkin spice is back.

As coffee giant Starbucks rolls out its popular Fall favorites, Nebraska-based chain Scooter’s Coffee announced its full lineup of seasonal drinks and popular Autumn eats.

From specialty sippers to tasty pastries, Scooter’s unveiled an entire menu of new items in time for Fall to officially get underway.

Scooter’s version of the popular pumpkin spice latte has returned, as well as a Pumpkin Carmelicious” drink and various baker items, like the “Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites” and the “Pumpkin Carmelicious Muffin.”

