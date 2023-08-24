Scooters announces Fall drink, food lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pumpkin spice is back.

As coffee giant Starbucks rolls out its popular Fall favorites, Nebraska-based chain Scooter’s Coffee announced its full lineup of seasonal drinks and popular Autumn eats.

From specialty sippers to tasty pastries, Scooter’s unveiled an entire menu of new items in time for Fall to officially get underway.

Scooter’s version of the popular pumpkin spice latte has returned, as well as a Pumpkin Carmelicious” drink and various baker items, like the “Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites” and the “Pumpkin Carmelicious Muffin.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.