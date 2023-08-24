We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Up near 100 today but Friday is trending hotter too

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very warm morning in the 80s will result in another record warm low for us. The current record is 76 degrees so that should easily be broken. From there we’ll again make a run at 100 degrees this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points should start a bit lower on the muggy meter this morning before gradually increasing all day into the evening. That will cause our heat index to again spike to near 115 or so this afternoon.

Thursday Heat Index
Thursday Heat Index(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

This all happens as a slow moving cold front drops in today and then slowly moves through overnight tonight. By Friday it will be mostly through the area but unfortunately the coolest air lags a bit behind it. Models have been trending warmer for Friday with highs in the mid 90s now likely with heat index values topping out near 105.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a spotty shower in the morning and afternoon Friday among the partly cloudy sky but most of us will likely be dry. The best chance of rain will be Saturday morning and mostly south of I-80 but it will be the best potential for rain for quite a while. That will further reinforce the welcomed cooler air for the weekend.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

