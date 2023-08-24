Red Way customers and employees react to airline shutting down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s new flight service, Red Way, left its customers and employees shocked Wednesday after it announced it’s ceasing operations on Aug 31.

Red Way spent just three months in the air before leaving customers and employees to work through the confusion.

Curtis Mollison, a former Red Way employee who worked as a shift lead ground service coordinator, said he found out on Wednesday—his day off and his partner’s birthday—that he wouldn’t have a sustainable job to go back to.

“We have a six month old and a twenty-one old month, and now he has eight days to figure out where he’s going to work,” Jessi Weatherford, Curtis’ partner, said.

For some in Lincoln, this was a matter of flying too close to the sun.

“They tried to bite off too much, too many destinations,” Steve Glenn, chairman, executive travel, said.

In an email sent by the Lancaster County Board, they said they had been reassured things were looking up after a bumpy start.

In response to County Board inquires after the first month of service, multiple assurances were provided that Red Way operations were improving. The County Board is deeply disappointed and troubled at this unexpected and sudden turn of events and has many unanswered questions regarding the Red Way project.

The sudden closure left officials asking questions about where the $3 million—half from the County, half from the City—in federal ARPA funding went.

“Why was the money used in such a short duration?” Rick Vest, a Lancaster County commissioner, said. “Why did it take so much money to sustain these flights? And where did the money go? and where do we go from here?”

Brian Wallingford, a Red Way customer, will take the last Red Way flight to Las Vegas on Aug. 31, but he had to book a new ticket to get home.

“About $520 difference on the cost of flights just to get back,” Wallingford said.

Wallingford said he’s glad the airport tried something innovative, a sentiment Glenn echoed.

“This is a good try, but we struck out,” Glenn said. “Now we need to get back up to the plate and swing the bat and find alternatives.”

The airline said impacted customers can expect a full refund by the end of the week. In the meantime, the airport said its number one priority is to pursue an air service for the community.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.