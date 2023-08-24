Overnight heat burst in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning, temperatures cooled to 81° at 4:15 a.m. just before spiking to 88° before 4:30 a.m. At the same time, dew points dropped from 72° to 66°. Winds picked up as well gusting up to about 25 mph.

All of this can be attributed to a phenomenon called a “heat burst.”

Omaha morning temperatures

Omaha Dew Points

During a normal daily temperature cycle, temperatures are lowest just before sunrise and begin to warm as the sun comes up. This jump in temperature at 4:00 a.m. was not caused by the heating of the sun.

Usually, this starts with a strong downdraft from a dying thunderstorm. But Thursday morning, this happened without a thunderstorm.

What happened Thursday morning had to do with a low-level jet. A dry stream of upper-level air pushed downwards and compressed the air below. The compression of the air increased temperatures. Because the air aloft is dry and compressing at a fast rate, the dew points drop, resulting in lower humidity.

Omaha NWS Temperature Readings

According to the Omaha National Weather Service temperature readings, the temperature jumped 7° in just ten minutes. Meanwhile, the dewpoint 8° in fifteen minutes.

This started off the day on Thursday a bit warmer and drier. You can view the forecast for the rest of the day here.

