Overnight heat burst in Omaha

By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning, temperatures cooled to 81° at 4:15 a.m. just before spiking to 88° before 4:30 a.m. At the same time, dew points dropped from 72° to 66°. Winds picked up as well gusting up to about 25 mph.

All of this can be attributed to a phenomenon called a “heat burst.”

Omaha morning temperatures
Omaha morning temperatures(WOWT)
Omaha Dew Points
Omaha Dew Points(WOWT)

During a normal daily temperature cycle, temperatures are lowest just before sunrise and begin to warm as the sun comes up. This jump in temperature at 4:00 a.m. was not caused by the heating of the sun.

Usually, this starts with a strong downdraft from a dying thunderstorm. But Thursday morning, this happened without a thunderstorm.

What happened Thursday morning had to do with a low-level jet. A dry stream of upper-level air pushed downwards and compressed the air below. The compression of the air increased temperatures. Because the air aloft is dry and compressing at a fast rate, the dew points drop, resulting in lower humidity.

Omaha NWS Temperature Readings
Omaha NWS Temperature Readings(Omaha NWS)

According to the Omaha National Weather Service temperature readings, the temperature jumped 7° in just ten minutes. Meanwhile, the dewpoint 8° in fifteen minutes.

This started off the day on Thursday a bit warmer and drier. You can view the forecast for the rest of the day here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

