Omaha reaches 103 Thursday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs climbed just shy of record levels Thursday afternoon with a high of 103 in Omaha... the record high for August 24th was was 105 set back in 1936. Despite falling short of records this is still very hot. The last time we were this hot was June 17th of 2021 with a high of 105!

Hot Thursday (wowt)

The heat subsides as we move into the weekend. Highs fall to the 90s Friday, 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend cool down (wowt)

